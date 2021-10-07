Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SYNNEX (SNX)

SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2021 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

9/30/2021 – SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $140.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get SYNNEX Co alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,036 shares of company stock worth $2,051,740 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.