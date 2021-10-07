Analyzing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Kinross Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 1.87 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.39 Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.69 $1.34 billion $0.77 7.32

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kinross Gold 0 2 9 1 2.92

Hycroft Mining presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 920.41%. Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 88.02%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32% Kinross Gold 29.97% 15.18% 9.43%

Volatility and Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

