Analyzing Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and DT Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transportadora de Gas del Sur 1 0 0 0 1.00 DT Midstream 0 3 6 0 2.67

DT Midstream has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.12%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Profitability

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora de Gas del Sur 5.71% 8.80% 4.63% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and DT Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora de Gas del Sur $790.97 million 0.98 $46.66 million $0.57 9.04 DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.29 $312.00 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service. The Production and Commercialization of Liquids segment consists of the production and marketing of liquids on its own account and on behalf of third parties, and other liquid services. The Other Services segment focuses on the treatment and separation of impurities and compression of natural gas, which may include the capture and transport of gas reservoirs, as well as inspection and maintenance services for compressor plants and gas pipelines, and management services for expansion and steam generation works for the electricity production. The Telecommunications segment offers telecommunication services through Telcosur. The company was founded on December 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

