Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1,285.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Anaplan worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,840,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $86,228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Anaplan by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,040,846 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $45,521,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 37,287 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $2,421,417.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 641,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

