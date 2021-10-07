AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $27.23

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.23, but opened at $26.40. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 173 shares traded.

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.03 million, a PE ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

