Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,648.50 ($34.60) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,983.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,193.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of £35.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

