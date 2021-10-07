Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.
Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.80. 171,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
