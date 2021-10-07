ANON Price Reaches $0.0049 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $36,948.50 and $17.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063328 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00050049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.