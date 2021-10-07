ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,800,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,087 shares of company stock worth $23,676,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $351.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,898. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

