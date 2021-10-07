Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $419.90.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Anthem by 51.6% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,121,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $370.08 on Thursday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

