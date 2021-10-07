Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in September

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 1,731,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 964.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

