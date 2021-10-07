AO Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 62,700 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,000. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.16. 84,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $350.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

