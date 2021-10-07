AO Asset Management LP Buys 71,100 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AO Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.5% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $35,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.48. 121,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 776,478 shares of company stock valued at $198,468,755. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

