AO Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AO Asset Management LP lowered its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up about 1.5% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of RingCentral worth $20,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 313.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 28.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 24.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $9.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.94 and its 200 day moving average is $269.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of -140.77 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

