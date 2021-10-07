AO Asset Management LP Has $21.78 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AO Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Okta accounts for approximately 1.5% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AO Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Okta worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,662,000 after buying an additional 87,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Okta by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.1% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $2,535,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $34,113,279. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.43. 15,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

