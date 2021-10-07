AO Asset Management LP Has $33.12 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AO Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up approximately 2.3% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP owned 0.20% of Dynatrace worth $33,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $74.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.