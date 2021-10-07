AO Asset Management LP Has $55.34 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AO Asset Management LP cut its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 3.9% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of Twilio worth $55,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total transaction of $558,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,179 shares of company stock worth $61,061,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded up $9.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.84.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

