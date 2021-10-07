AO Asset Management LP Raises Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AO Asset Management LP grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Roblox makes up about 2.4% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AO Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Roblox worth $34,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 42.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,307,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,974 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of RBLX traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 109,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,472,498. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $80.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,720 shares of company stock valued at $47,484,376.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

