AO Asset Management LP Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AO Asset Management LP grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $54.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,316.48. The company had a trading volume of 98,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,364.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,364.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

