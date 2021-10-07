AO Asset Management LP Sells 19,400 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AO Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $129.47. The company had a trading volume of 102,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $134.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

