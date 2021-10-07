AO Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

AO Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Cirrus Logic accounts for 1.4% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AO Asset Management LP owned about 0.42% of Cirrus Logic worth $20,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.15. 2,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,661. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

