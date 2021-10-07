Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of AON by 44.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 35.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $290.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.