Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Shares Down 2.3%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

AOZOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

