APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 504,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,627. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

