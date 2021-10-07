Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.82% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 913.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,884,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514,818 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at about $36,604,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at about $20,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after buying an additional 3,165,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,637,000 after buying an additional 2,680,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.