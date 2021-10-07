Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 11,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

