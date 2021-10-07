Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 14.8% This Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $56.91 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00109221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.17 or 0.00447101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00037903 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

