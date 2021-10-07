Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

AFT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,707. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

