AppCoins Hits One Day Trading Volume of $140,656.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. AppCoins has a market cap of $16.85 million and $140,656.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AppCoins Coin Profile

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,617,589 coins and its circulating supply is 244,617,588 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

