Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Apple by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

