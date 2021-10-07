Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Perennial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 120,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

