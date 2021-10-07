Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 12.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

