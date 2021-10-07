Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

