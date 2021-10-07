Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 419,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,130,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

