Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.2% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $47,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $129.27. The stock had a trading volume of 88,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,990. The company has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

