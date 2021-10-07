Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 358,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Applied Materials worth $2,129,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,399 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 451,346 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,990. The company has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

