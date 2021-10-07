AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

APP stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.88. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,523,320 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

