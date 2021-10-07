AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.00, but opened at $85.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AppLovin shares last traded at $81.96, with a volume of 39,323 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APP. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,071 shares of company stock worth $14,523,320 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

