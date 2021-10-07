APR Coin (APR) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $18,779.98 and approximately $60.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APR Coin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00075823 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,890,439 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

