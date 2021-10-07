AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

