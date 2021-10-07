Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Up 1.8%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.60. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

