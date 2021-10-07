ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 2%

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.44 and last traded at $87.46. 2,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 295,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ArcBest by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

