Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Trading Down 0.1%

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 6,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSPT. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth about $8,088,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

