Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Arconic worth $38,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARNC opened at $30.76 on Thursday. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

