Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,596,900 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

