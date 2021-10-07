Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $62,300.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $21,140.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $20,810.00.

ARQT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. 153,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,539. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.15. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

