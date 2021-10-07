Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading Down 0.4%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 42,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

About Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

