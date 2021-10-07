Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,397 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Ares Capital by 397.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,009,000. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ARCC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,224. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.