Ares Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.67 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.67 million and $625,727.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00062679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00132763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,921.90 or 0.99545410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.00 or 0.06411522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

