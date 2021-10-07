ArGo Reaches Market Cap of $2.14 Million (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $19,960.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArGo has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00230147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012305 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.